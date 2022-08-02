HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found taking an Uber while possessing a box full of methamphetamine.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, Omar Rojas-Cepeda, 27, was seen by investigators on July 29 around 1:30 p.m. entering an Uber with a Nike shoebox. Rojas-Cepeda was known by authorities for his involvement in other drug investigations.

As stated in the affidavit, police stopped the Uber driving Rojas-Cepeda, and when asked about where he was going Rojas-Cepeda got “defensive” stating to officers that they were harassing him.

When questioned by officers regarding the Nike shoe box Rojas-Cepeda denied it was his then admitted it was, as stated in court papers.

A K9 unit was called and they detected drug presence where Rojas-Cepeda was sitting in the back of the Uber. Police had the car taken into custody and arrested Rojas-Cepeda.

Investigators stated two bags of meth weighing around 456 grams, found in the Nike shoebox were seized from the vehicle. The amount found has a value of $30,000.

Rojas-Cepeda has been charged with manufacture, delivery, and possession with intent to deliver drugs.