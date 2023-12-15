POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after state police say over $115,000 worth of drugs was seized from multiple locations.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a joint drug investigation was conducted, resulting in the execution of three search warrants issued on locations in Pottsville.
Police say the following items were seized during the searches;
- 454 g of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $2,500
- Five pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $113,000
- $5,000 in cash
- A quantity of cocaine
- Large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms
Troopers arrested Dylan Joseph Ciappa, 44, of Pottsville, and he was charged with various drug offenses.