WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man facing charges after a package shipped from Panama was intercepted by police and discovered cocaine was hidden inside was arraigned.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ernesto Robert Richards, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with selling crack cocaine on February 23.

Richards was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges.

Richards has been held in jail since his arrest on September 22 when agents in Tennessee scanned a package coming from Panana and heading to Wilkes-Barre at a FedEx on September 7.

Officials say an x-ray scan of the package revealed a large amount of white powder, around 2 kilograms, hidden between 8 placemats and multiple shirts. The white powder tested positive for cocaine, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, undercover investigators delivered the package with the original t-shirts and replaced the cocaine with a sham material to the house in Wikes-Barre it was set to deliver to.

Richards remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $375,000 bail.