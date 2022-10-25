Cadaver dogs indicated a “slight” possibility of human remains in the vehicle, according to police. (Getty Images)

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a resident’s backyard.

Police say it was discovered that a witness saw the 59-year-old man entering a neighbor’s backyard and going to the bathroom in the woods behind the home.

The man was released and cited for disorderly conduct through the district court.