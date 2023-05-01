WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after investigators said a man tried to run over an officer to escape an Ulta theft scene in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on April 29 around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to Ulta Beauty cosmetic store in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township for a woman hiding many items in a bag.

Police say they saw a man, later identified as Steven Sarbaugh, 43, of Plymouth Township, sitting behind the wheel of a blue Subaru, believing he was the “spotter” while the woman stole items inside.

Once the woman left the store an officer approached her demanding she stop. Law enforcement said the woman got in the car with Sarbaugh and an officer order the two to stop, taking out his gun.

As stated in the affidavit, Sarbaugh put the car in drive and accelerated toward the officer, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Another responding officer blocked Sarbaugh from fleeing the parking lot and he was forced out of the car, according to court documents.

Officers said once Sarbaugh was arrested he appeared to have glossy eyes and slow coordination. Sarbaugh later admitted having taken benzodiazepine before going to Ulta.

The woman in the theft investigation has not been charged, court documents stated she stole $2,152 from the store.

Sarbaugh has been charged with attempted aggravated assault while driving under the influence, conspiring to commit retail theft, and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $20,000.