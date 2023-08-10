JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he was taking pictures of multiple children walking on the street without the parent’s consent.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of South Main Street on August 6 for a suspicious man taking pictures of children.

Police say a woman called officers to express concerns after a man approached her and began taking photos of her and her children as they walked down an alley.

Investigators said they made contact with the man, identified as Robert Nothstein, who told police he photographs/documents all people that “cross his path” including children. Officers told Nothstein his behavior was inappropriate and advised him to stop.

Later officers were called to the area again after a man reported Nothstein was taking pictures of him and his two-year-old child.

When the man approached Nothstein to ask him why he was taking pictures of his child, Nothstein took out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at the man and his child, police stated.

Nothstein was arrested nearby his apartment and charged with simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Lycoming County Prison on a $10,000.00 bail.