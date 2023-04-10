SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threw drugs out of his car window as officers were pulling him over.

According to the Pocono Township Department, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m. officers pulled over a Ford Ranger in the area of State Route 611 and the Interstate 80 on-ramp in Scotrun for traffic violations.

Through further investigation, police say the driver, Michael Gallagher, 36, of Easton, tried to throw a bag of narcotics along with drug paraphernalia out his car window while he was getting pulled over.

The suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found and seized. Gallagher has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.