SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he stole a woman’s weapon and threaten to shoot her with it.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 around 5:00 p.m. Cody Kizer, 28, Moscow, entered the victim’s home without permission and stole her Kinetic/Pepper launcher pistol and her car.

Troopers said through an investigation they learned Kizer also threatened to shoot the victim with the stolen pistol however the weapon did not function properly.

Kizer was arrested after testing troopers and charged with burglary, theft, simple assault, and resisting arrest.