SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is being charged after police say he stabbed another person with a machete.

Police say on Monday, August 28, around 8:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a home in Scranton for reports of a stabbing.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Charles Williams stabbed the victim and then fled on foot.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim told police he was near his couch when he was startled by Williams who was behind him holding a machete.

Court documents say Williams struck the victim in the back of the neck before fleeing on foot through the back door.

The victim was in the home watching two children at the time of the incident, police say.

The criminal complaint states a resident of the home currently has a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Williams for prior issues. Police say they were told Williams may have multiple keys to the home.

Williams is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, criminal trespass, PFA violation, and other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post bail.