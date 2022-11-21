LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of damaging a woman’s car after he allegedly strangled her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers were called to investigate a victim being treated for an assault that happened at a home in Liberty Township.

Police interviewed the victim and they say she was choked outside of a man’s house, later identified as Frederick Stephens, 41, of Danville.

The victim also told police as she was getting away, Stephens began to damage her car.

Stephens has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.