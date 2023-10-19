MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is wanted by police after he allegedly strangled his mom, demanding money from her.

According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, James Sladek 40 years old of Mahanoy City is wanted for felony strangulation of his 69-year-old mother.

Police say Sladek allegedly strangled his mother for her not giving him money. Sladek is also wanted for simple assault and harassment.

Sladek is believed to be driving a black 2003 Dodge Stratus bearing PA registration KYG-3386.

Anyone with information about Sladek’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 570-773-2313. If anyone sees the individual or vehicle, contact 911 immediately.