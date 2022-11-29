SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he strangled a pregnant woman during an argument in front of multiple children.

According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Sunday officers were called to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Center to speak to an assault victim who is 8-month pregnant.

Investigators stated the victim was assaulted by her boyfriend, Cody Rainier, 31, of Millville, Saturday around 9:00 p.m. at a home in Salem Township.

As stated in the affidavit the victim said she got into an argument with Rainier when she went to sleep in the bedroom with a 6-month-old and other children.

The complaint states the fight between the two got “nasty” and as it worsen the victim took out her phone to record.

Rainier grabbed the phone and threw it at the victim, hitting her in the stomach. Rainier then grabbed her neck, pushed her against the washing machine, and strangled her for at least a minute, according to court papers.

Police say Rainer released his grip on the victim, left the house briefly, and the victim was able to lock the door and attend to the children who witness the incident.

The victim was treated at the hospital for injuries to her face, stomach, arms, and neck area.

Rainer has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment Monday.