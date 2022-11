POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stole items worth over $200 from Boscov’s in October.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 24 troopers were called for a retail theft occurring at the Boscov’s in Pottsville.

Troopers say Edward Mieckowski, 69, tried to hide $225.89 worth of items and leave the store.

Some of the items included:

Phillies hat

Two women sweaters

Two Yankee Candles

Mieckowski was arrested and charged with retail theft.