DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Wilkes-Barre teen after they say he stabbed a juvenile during a sale of THC vaping cartridges in Dallas Township.

According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to Country Club Apartments for a male juvenile who was stabbed.

Police say the victim suffered two stab wounds to his chest and lacerations on his arms. A witness told investigators they saw the victim approach a parked car, leaned into the vehicle, jumped back, stumbled, and ran away as the driver of the car drove away.

The victim was later interviewed and said he contacted a man via social media to purchase THC vaping cartridges.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim claimed he paid $50 for one THC cartridge and when he reached into the car, the driver began to back up resulting in him hitting the driver. After striking the driver, the victim said he was stabbed in the chest and arms.

Investigators stated they were able to track down the car identifying the driver as Andy Santana, 18, and he was arrested at his house on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Santana was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $150,000 bail.