SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is in custody after a woman was stabbed in the back during an altercation.
According to police, they were dispatched on October 30 around 10:50 p.m. to Regional Hospital of Scranton for a report of a stab victim.
Upon arrival, officers said the victim had a stab wound to the left side of her back.
Court documents state that 30-year-old Anthony Roldan and the victim got into an altercation before he stabbed her.
Officials note the victim suffered a kidney laceration and a hole in her intestine.
Roldan has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault with bail set at $50,000.