SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is in custody after a woman was stabbed in the back during an altercation.

According to police, they were dispatched on October 30 around 10:50 p.m. to Regional Hospital of Scranton for a report of a stab victim.

Upon arrival, officers said the victim had a stab wound to the left side of her back.

Court documents state that 30-year-old Anthony Roldan and the victim got into an altercation before he stabbed her.

Officials note the victim suffered a kidney laceration and a hole in her intestine.

Roldan has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault with bail set at $50,000.