OLD LYCOMING, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stabbed and assaulted his uncle.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Bent Road Tuesday for a reported assault. Police say once on scene, a 51-year-old man was found with his clothing covered in blood.

The victim told officers his nephew, Alex Morgan, 30, of Williamsport, was intoxicated and assaulted him inside the home two of them shared. The victim said Morgan punched him and strangled him.

Investigators stated the victim was able to lock Morgan out of the house when he went to smoke a cigarette. However, Morgan climbed through the window and grabbed a kitchen knife stabbing the victim in the thigh and shin, officers stated.

Morgan fled the scene before officers arrived and was later found at Kelly’s Grill on West Fourth Street in Williamsport.

He was charged with strangulation and aggravated assault. Morgan remains in the Lycoming County Prison on a $50,000 bail.

Morgan’s uncle was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Emergency Room for treatment.