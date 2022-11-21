SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say that a New York man has been found guilty of selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it.

The investigation was started in January by the Sayre Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Drug Task Force after a report of drug sales at the Best Western Hotel in Sayre.

Vo was also found guilty of conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl from a large quantity found on Vo and a codefendant when they were arrested for allegedly bringing drugs to the Best Western Hotel in Sayre, police said.

On November 16, a jury found Vo guilty of possession of drugs and his bail was increased to $500,00. Sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2023.