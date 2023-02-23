SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has pleaded guilty to selling multiple grams of crystal meth.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Clifford Johnson, 58, of Franklin Township, admitted to distributing and conspiring with others to distribute between 500 and 1,500 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators say Johnson sold crystal meth in the Susquehanna County area between August 2019 and April 2020.

Drug trafficking offenses carry a maximum possible penalty of up to twenty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.