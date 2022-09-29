DEER LAKE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he allegedly pulled out a machete during a road rage incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14, around 2:00 p.m., a road rage incident occurred on State Route 61 in Deer Lake Borough.

PSP states one driver, later identified as Ronald Wesner, 52, of Center Valley, stopped his car in the middle of the highway.

Police say Wesner then went into his trunk and showed the car behind him, driven by a 32-year-old woman, that he had a machete. Wesner re-entered his car after that.

Wesner has been charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and other charges related to reckless driving.