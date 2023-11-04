HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former caregiver has been charged after police say he sold the home of a 93-year-old without his permission in 2022.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on November 1, 2022 officers were requested to assist in a 93-year-old’s home being sold without their permission.

During the investigation, police say, they were informed that 30-year-old Jeremy Cieniawa was the victim’s full-time caregiver who was in charge of the victim’s food, shelter, clothing, personal care, and health care.

Officers said Cieniawa sold the victim’s home in October 2022 advising the victim to be out of the home in November of 2022, leaving the victim homeless, and forcing the victim to move in with other family members.

Officials say Cieniawa gained $72,000 in funds from selling the home which he deposited into the victim’s account.

As noted by police he began spending the money and removing the money from different ATMs around the city.

Investigators say the victim’s medications have been not refilled since January 2022 and was without proper medications for 11 months.

Cieniawa self-admitted to recording conversations between different parties with their consent as proof that he was not going to get law enforcement involved for selling the home or how he cares for the victim, police say.

Police have charged Cieniawa with receiving stolen property, neglect of a care-dependent person, securing execution of documents by depictions along with several other charges related to the incident.

Cieniawa was arrested on November 3, 2023, and is being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $75,000.