BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating a robbery on I-81 where two suspects stole $1,000 from a man filling up his tires.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 2 around 1:00 p.m., troopers responded to Interstate 81 South in Butler Township for a reported robbery at an Exxon Mobil gas station.

The victim told police he pulled to the side to fill up his tires when two people pulled up behind in a red Hyundai sedan. PSP say the passenger of the car approached the victim and demanded all personal valuables.

The suspect fled the area with $1,000 from the victim. State police are continuing to investigate the incident.