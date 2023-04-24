CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he allegedly punched, and suffocated a teenage girl while raping her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a reported sexual assault at a home in Conyngham Township on April 21.

Police say the victim told troopers that Jospeh Banesh, 27, of Nanticoke physically and sexually assaulted her in two instances, once on April 19 and again on the morning of April 21.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim alleged Banesh punched her and choked her several times, and suffocated her with a pillow during the assaults.

While being interviewed by police Banesh admitted to having sexual relations with the girl and claiming it was consensual, according to court documents.

Investigators stated Banesh said he “blacks out” when he’s angry and admitted to suffocating the girl with a pillow on April 19. Police say Banesh also admitted on April 21 around 2:30 a.m. he struck the victim and forced her to have sex with him.

Banesh was arrested and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail being deemed as a danger to society. He has been charged with rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, strangulation, and other related charges.