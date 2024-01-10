WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he placed a camera in a woman’s room without her knowledge.

The Wilkes-Barre City police charged 40-year-old Ruben Suquilanda, Wilkes-Barre, on Monday after he allegedly put a trail camera in a woman’s room without her knowledge.

According to the criminal complaint, in March 2023, officers received a call to a home on South Grant Street after the victim said she found a camera in her bedroom.

Police say when the victim turned on the camera she found videos of her changing her clothing or without any clothes on as the camera was facing her bed and most of her bedroom. When the camera was found, the LED light that would appear red when recording was covered with tape, officers noted.

During the investigation, police say the victim mentioned Suquilanda as an “old family friend” who had liked the victim for over ten years.

The criminal complaint states Suquilanda would often drop off gifts that the the victim liked at the house and park outside the house out of sight of the Ring doorbell camera. As stated in court documents, the camera setting had the language set for Spanish, and Suquilanda’s first language is Spanish.

Court documents note the possible dates the camera had been set up for is February 12, 2023, to March 4, 2023.

During an interview officers, said Suquilanda admitted to placing the camera in the victim’s home and when asked where is the footage he claimed he never returned to the home to pick up the camera.

Police have charged Suquilanda with invasion of privacy, criminal trespassing, and burglary.