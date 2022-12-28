WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say, while drunk, he pointed a gun at the head of the owner of Mofon Lounge in South Wilkes-Barre Monday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers were called to Mofon Lounge in the 120 block of Academy Street around 12:53 a.m. Monday for a report of a fight and people pulling out handguns.

Investigators stated they spoke with the owner who said a customer, later identified as Elvis Castanos, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, assaulted him after he tried to remove him from the bar for being “too drunk.”

As stated in the affidavit, Castanos re-entered the bar, pointing a gun at the owner’s face and at another man inside.

Officers said as they were speaking with the owner, Castanos returned to the business in a pickup truck. He was placed into custody after he was positively identified by the owner.

Investigators say they found a handgun in the center console of Castano’s truck. Police say surveillance footage obtained by police showed Castanos assaulting the owner and then returning with a gun, pointing it at his head.

Castanos was also seen pointing the gun at another man before waving it around in the direction of other customers, according to court documents.

He was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $25,000 cash.

Castanos is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment.