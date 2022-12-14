SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of posting a handgun outside his car window during an argument with two women, police say.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on December 11 around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Luzerne Street for a report of a man pointing a gun from his car.

As they arrived on the scene, officers said two women told them a man, later identified as George Grimes, 35, of Scranton, tried to pass their car as they deposited money into an ATM but did not have enough room to drive by.

Police say Grimes became agitated, making hand gestures toward the victims. The victims told officers they saw Grimes make gestures like someone holding a handgun and saw Grimes point the weapon at them before he fled the scene.

As stated in the affidavit, the victims followed Grimes to a store in the 1500 block of Luzerne Street where Police located Grimes and he admitted to being involved in the altercation. However, he denied having a gun, as stated in court documents.

Officers said they were able to view security footage near the store and watched Grimes hide a 9 mm handgun in another vehicle.

Investigators stated they were able to search the car and found a loaded black handgun, registered to Grimes.

Grimes has been charged with possessing an instrument of crime, harassment, and simple assault. He was released on a $25,000 bail.