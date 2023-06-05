POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he fled the crash scene and led officers on a chase.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on June 3 around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to Barley Creek and Camelback Road for an intoxicated driver.

Police say they arrived on the scene and were told the driver, later identified as Kamule Kepoo, 51, from Maryland, was driving a Jeep Wrangler, crashed into a guard rail, and fled the area.

Officers chased after Kepoo on foot and shortly placed him into custody.

Kepoo was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and other traffic-related charges.