Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County.

Police say that a 39-year-old woman was driving along State Route 309 when the passenger, a 40-year-old man, smacked the woman, pulled the emergency brake then left the car and walked into the woods.

Troopers were able to locate the man and charged him with reckless endangerment and harassment.