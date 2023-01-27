SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers are charging a man they say broke into a home and consumed alcohol and yogurt from the fridge.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 52-year-old man forced his way into a seasonal home on C Avenue on Laurel Lake by kicking the door.

Police say the man stayed on the property for about two hours, rummaging through the home, causing further damage.

The man was also reported to have taken alcohol, eaten yogurt from the refrigerator, and tried to access a UTV and tractor, investigators stated.

Charges have been filed against the man through the district court.