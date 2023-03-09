TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say committed an “invasion of privacy” in an Old Navy fitting room.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m., a man pictured below invaded the privacy of a person in the fitting room of Old Navy in the Pocono Premium Outlets in Tannersville.

Pocono Township Police Department

Police say the suspect left the store before officers arrived and needs to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Liam Rebetje at 570-629-7200 ext. 225.