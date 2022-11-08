SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of a verbal argument.

Once arriving on the scene, PSP said a man, later identified as David Skorec, 41, of Moscow, was seen on the roof of the house, then jumping down and running away from troopers.

Police say Skorec was found hiding in a tree house behind the house and was placed in custody.

Through an investigation, state police said Skorec tried to break into the victim’s house by force and made it in when the victim opened the garage door while calling 911.

State police say charges have been filed against Skorec.