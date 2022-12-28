JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint after breaking into her home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 2:50 p.m. troopers were told of an attempted armed robbery in progress in the 50 block of Little Lake Road in Jefferson Township.

Police said they were told a man, later identified as Todd Dwight Kitchen, 49, had smashed the front door window with a pistol and chased a woman around her house.

Investigators learned the victim was held at gunpoint as the suspect demanded to know where the safe was located. The victim was able to break free and run to a neighbor’s house where she called 911.

Kitchen was reported to have fled the area before Troopers arrived. An arrest warrant has been issued for attempted robbery, burglary, felon not to possess a gun, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

PSP stated Kitchen has ties to the Scranton and Wilkes Barre areas and is known to use public transportation to traverse between both.

State police advise that Kitchen is armed and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to call the Troop R Dunmore Station at 570-963-3156.