WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he made physical and unwanted contact with a woman at a convenience store.

According to Watsontown Police Department, 63-year-old Gregorio Calderon Garcia is being charged for an incident that happened on May 20.

Police say Garcia was subjecting a woman to unwanted physical contact while at the Watson Mart on Main Street.

Garcia has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.