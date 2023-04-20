EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man is facing charges after police say he was found with a runaway minor at a Pennsylvania hotel.

According to Shamokin Dam Police Department, on Wednesday officers investigated a case involving a runaway minor from Wyoming County, New York that was reported with Christopher Comfort, 41, of Silver Springs, New York.

Police say Comfort had an active arrest warrant and PFA in effect that he was violating by being with the runaway minor.

Sheriff’s with Wyoming County, New York unit told officers in Shamkoin Dam that the pair were believed to be at the Econo Lodge in Snyder County.

Officers said they executed a search warrant on a room at the Econo Lodge and located the pair. Also inside the room police say marijuana and other “articles” were seized.

Comfort was charged with kidnapping, contempt for violation of court order, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

He was placed in the Snyder County Prison on $500,000.00 bail for each complaint, totaling $1,000,000.00.

The minor was sent to Wyoming County, New York Child Protective Services.

Police note Comfort is not permitted to have any contact with the juvenile and upon making bail, Comfort will be supervised by Snyder County Adult Probation.