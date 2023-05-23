SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is being accused of possessing with the intent to distribute over 1400 grams of three different drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday, Charles Norman McKenzie II, 41, of Scranton, Lackawanna County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 6, on drug trafficking charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment states that on May 4, McKenzie attempted to possess over 500 grams of cocaine and 400 grams of fentanyl with the intent to sell them.

The indictment states on May 5, McKenzie also had over 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, Karam added.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life in prison, a term of supervised release once released, and a fine.