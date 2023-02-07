SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has pled guilty to possessing fentanyl while at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Stephen Smith, 42, of Bushkill, was stopped in his car in August 2022, by park rangers at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Investigators say Smith was found in possession of packets of fentanyl, multiple syringes, glass smoking pipes containing drug residue, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities state it is a federal crime to possess illegal controlled substances on federal property.

Smith faces a maximum of one year in prison and a minimum fine of $1,000 or a maximum fine of $100,000.