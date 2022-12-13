CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he followed a woman from a casino to her home and robbed her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a home invasion robbery at a house in Bradford County on November 22 around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said they learned Andrew Honnick, 41, from New York, followed the victim from the Tioga Downs Casino to her house and entered her garage after she pulled in.

Police say Honnick then stole her purse containing cash an iPhone and various personal items and fled the scene.

PSP stated they were able to pull Honnick over and he was taken into custody.

Honnick has been charged and remains in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a $150,000 bail.