COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man was arrested in New Jersey after fleeing from officers in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police, on December 23, officers arrested 26-year-old Christian Rosario from Tobyhanna after observing him driving in the Pocono Country Place Development with an active warrant.

Officers said they attempted to stop Rosario when he fled out of the development at a high rate of speed. Rosario was then seen by officers driving recklessly on State Route 196 and Pine Hill Road in Mount Pocono Borough, police said.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police note that the Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop Rosario on Interstate 80 but was later captured by New Jersey State Police.

Rosario has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and several other related charges. Rosario was extradited to Pennsylvania and is being held at Monroe County Prison with bail denied.