HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he fired multiple rounds inside a Hanover Township home.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Sunday around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at a house in the 3000 block of South Main Street.

Police say they encountered James Miller, 47, who initially denied he heard any gunshots and denied he owned any firearms.

Officers were permitted to search Miller’s home and they found three shell casings on an interior floor and bullet holes in walls, as stated in the affidavit.

Surveillance video caught Miller yelling during a phone call, standing on porch steps, and firing a gun, police said. Court documents stated Miller is prohibited from owning, carrying, and possessing a firearm due to a burglary conviction.

Miller was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he is deemed a danger to the public.