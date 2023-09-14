EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been charged after they say he exposed himself multiple times on a flight heading to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on June 6, James Torrez Smith, 24, of Jackson Mississippi, was a passenger on a flight from O’Hare International Airport to Wilkes Barre/Scranton International Airport.

FBI investigators stated throughout the flight, Smith exposed his genitalia and engaged in masturbation.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 90 days of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.