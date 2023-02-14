DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say drove nearly 130 mph on I-81 with a 1-year-old who was not properly fastened in a car seat.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers spotted a Nissan Altima driving 128 mph in a 65 mph zone northbound on Interstate 81 around 4:55 p.m.

Troopers say the driver, later identified as Franklin Cunningham, 22, of Freeland, passed other cars in the right passing lane and shoulder on the highway until he pulled into a rest stop.

Police arrested Cunningham and found a 1-year-old boy sitting front facing in a child seat that was not securely fastened, troopers stated.

Cunningham was charged with endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, and other traffic violations.

He was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.