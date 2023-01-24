EAST STROUDBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase throughout Monroe County, leading to multiple drugs seized.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on January 12 around 2:40 a.m., troopers on patrol came across a driver traveling at a high speed across Stroudbrug Borough.

Police said they followed the car for several blocks and saw the driver commit violations such as not stopping at a stop sign, running red lights, and driving at 120 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Troopers stated they put on their lights and sirens but the driver ignored them and continued to travel through Stroudburg at high speed.

As stated in the affidavit, at one point during the chase police got a glimpse of the driver, later identified as Javier Giraldo, 36, of East Stroudsburg, smoking a marijuana joint.

Muilpte police were able to stop Giraldo by using spike strips set up at the intersection of Red Rock Road and State Route 940, disabling all of his tires.

Giraldo was arrested and a search warrant was served on his car. Officers said they discovered a small amount of marijuana, a bag labeled “Toxicz Zmoke, and a digital scale.

Giraldo has been charged with 75 counts of different traffic violations, DUI, fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, drug possession, and careless driving