ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have a man in custody they say broke into a Lycoming County home, ate graham crackers, watched TV, then fell asleep.

On November 1 around 7:38 a.m., officials say they responded to the 100 block of Bauder Road in Anthony Township for the report of an intruder inside a home.

Troopers said they spoke with the homeowner who told them 58-year-old Hiram Ruiz-Crespo, from Allentown, broke into his home while he was asleep.

Investigators interviewed the homeowner further and learned Ruiz-Crespo broke into his home, watched TV, ate graham crackers, drank Pepsi, and finally fell asleep in the homeowner’s bathroom.

Law enforcement said the homeowner did not know Ruiz-Crespo.

Ruiz-Crespo is being charged with criminal trespassing and loitering.