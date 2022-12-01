SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man allegedly brought suspected crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl into the Lackawanna County Prison, stating he stole them from his dealer.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Kasim Connor, 43, of Scranton, was arrested for a probation violation and brought to the Lackawanna County Prison for processing on November 14.

Investigators stated Connor entered the unclothed search room at the prison when he told a guard that he went to his drug dealer and stole “a bunch of drugs” before meeting with his parole officer.

Connor then took off his shoe and pulled four bags from the bottom of his sock, according to court documents.

As stated in the affidavit, inside those bags, guards found 27 small bags of suspected crack cocaine and four containing suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Connor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, and other related drug charges. He remains in the county prison on a $50,000 bail.