MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he broke into the Mount Carmel Borough Impound Lot.

According to police, on December 24, around 11:51 p.m., they noticed a car sitting outside the impounded lot unattended with the keys in the ignition running and the driver-side window down.

Police say as they entered the impounded lot they saw 41-year-old John Paul David Baluta standing behind a vehicle that officers recently towed in a traffic stop.

Court documents said the following items were found on Baluta and at the scene:

Pieces of porcelain

disposable film cutter

utility knife

flashlight

black rubber gloves

diagonal cutter pliers

mail and identification belonging to another person

Baluta has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime, receiving stolen property, and other related charges.