MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he broke into the Mount Carmel Borough Impound Lot.
According to police, on December 24, around 11:51 p.m., they noticed a car sitting outside the impounded lot unattended with the keys in the ignition running and the driver-side window down.
Police say as they entered the impounded lot they saw 41-year-old John Paul David Baluta standing behind a vehicle that officers recently towed in a traffic stop.
Court documents said the following items were found on Baluta and at the scene:
- Pieces of porcelain
- disposable film cutter
- utility knife
- flashlight
- black rubber gloves
- diagonal cutter pliers
- mail and identification belonging to another person
Baluta has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime, receiving stolen property, and other related charges.