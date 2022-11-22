CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found an open door in the back of the house.

PSP said then the 32-year-old man entered the home and made his way into the kitchen and began eating food.

The victim then became aware of the intruder and took him outside. However, police say the suspect refused to leave the property and a fight broke out on the driveway between the two.

The suspect was detained until troopers arrived and placed him in custody. He was arraigned and sent to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post the $50,000 bail.