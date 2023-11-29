LEWIS TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he broke into a home and demanded a $100,000 check.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers received a call from an 81-year-old man from Watsontown, about another man breaking into his house. Police say on the scene they saw evidence of forced entry, damaged furniture, and live 9mm rounds.

The victim claimed a man, identified as Robert Rabb, 52, of Muncy Valley, broke into his home and disarmed the victim with his own .357 Magnum revolver before using it to threaten the victim’s life, PSP stated.

Rabb then allegedly threatened the victim to write him a check for $100,000. After a fight between the two, Rabb fled the house and threatened the victim again to write a check within two days, police say.

Troopers were able to arrest Rabb later in the day and charges were filed through the district court. He remains in the Northumberland County Jail after bail was denied.