LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lycoming County man allegedly bit a state trooper and threw a mason jar at another trooper’s head.

According to the criminal complaints, on April 30 around 6:00 in the morning troopers were dispatched to a home on Lycoming Creek Road in Loyalsock Township for a reported burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, state police say they identified that the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Llyod King-Lewis, entered the home through the side window and was standing in the kitchen holding a mason jar filled with a liquid.

State police say King-Lewis ignored the commands given to him by troopers.

The criminal affidavit says, when officers attempted to arrest King-Lewis he threw the jar at one state trooper’s head and bit the hand of the other trooper during the arrest.

King-Lewis reportedly broke into the victim’s home after an argument between them broke out at his house, as stated in the criminal complaint.

Officials have charged King-Lewis with burglary, simple assault, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and multiple related offenses regarding the incident.