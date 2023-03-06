COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after investigators say he choked, and beat a woman he allegedly held captive.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 6:00 p.m., troopers were called to a house on Academy Street in Courtdale after a woman called 911.

The victim told police that a man, identified as Joshua Geisinger, 34, of Larksville, choked her in the basement of the home and was holding her against her will in the house, according to court documents.

As stated in the affidavit, Geisinger told the victim she could leave but then bashed her head into the car window multiple times. Police say a witness who lives in the home saw the assaults and was threatened with violence by Geisinger if they called for help.

Geisinger has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, making terroristic threats, and simple assault.

After being denied bail, he remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, as the judge deemed him a danger to the victim.