BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a teen with a pipe during a fight at a carwash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers received a report of a fight that happened in the 900 block of Beach Lake Highway in Berlin Township, Wayne County, at Beach Lake Car Wash.

PSP states the victim, an 18-year-old man, was hit in the head with a pipe and bit on the chest by a 45-year-old man from Honesdale.

State police did not release the identity of the two involved.

The suspect of the assault has been arrested. Charges are pending at this time.