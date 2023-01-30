PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault.

Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of Plymouth, strangled his mother and bit the arm of another man who tried to get Shoppel off his mom.

Officers said they were able to place Shoppel into custody but when they tried to walk him out of the house, he went limp and had to be carried downstairs by police.

While being taken outside into the police cruiser investigators stated Shoppel spat at the officers hitting one in the face and shoulder.

Shoppel has been charged with assault of law enforcement officers, simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment.

He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bail.